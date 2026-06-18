BRSV leader detained ahead of protest over govt job vacancies

Hyderabad: Police on Wednesday, June 17, took into custody BRSV State Secretary Jangaiah after he reportedly called for a protest demanding the release of notifications to fill two lakh vacant government posts in the state.

According to BRSV leaders, the arrest was made ahead of a proposed protest programme in which they had threatened to lay siege to the residence of Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy if the government failed to issue large-scale recruitment notifications.

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Jangaiah alleged that while the Director General of Police (DGP) had publicly stated that around 20,000 police vacancies exist in the state, the government was talking about filling only 5,000 police posts. He said the BRSV was extending support to unemployed youth demanding comprehensive recruitment drives.

The BRSV leader demanded that the government immediately issue notifications to fill 20,000 vacancies in the police department, including Sub-Inspector and Constable posts, apart from taking steps to fill all vacant government positions.

Claiming that his arrest was preventive in nature, Jangaiah said the police acted out of fear that the proposed protest at the Chief Minister’s residence would draw significant support from unemployed youth across the state.

BRSV leaders urged the state government to initiate large-scale recruitment and provide employment opportunities to eligible candidates at the earliest.