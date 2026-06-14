BSF official shoots self dead in Jammu

Jammu: An Assistant Sub-Inspector of the Border Security Force (BSF) allegedly committed suicide inside a camp here on Sunday, June 14, officials said.

ASI Lal Singh, a resident of Madhya Pradesh, was posted at the BSF campus at Paloura on the outskirts of Jammu and used his service rifle to shoot himself dead this morning, the officials said.

They said senior BSF and police officials rushed to the scene on getting information about the incident and the body was shifted to hospital for postmortem.

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An inquest has been initiated to ascertain the circumstances and the motive behind his taking such an extreme step, the officials said.

Quoting preliminary information, the officials said Singh had rejoined his unit on June 13 after availing nearly one month leave.