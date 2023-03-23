BSNL service disrupts after fire breaks out in Karimnagar main office

Hyderabad: BSNL’s main office was gutted after a major fire broke out in it on Wednesday night crippling telecommunications, internet, banking, e-governance and several other facilities in Karimnagar district and adjoining areas.

An electrical short circuit in the installed Air Conditions is assumed to be the cause behind the incident according to the officials.

The fire soon spread to the upper floor of the building, following which the office staff alerted the fire service department, who rushed to the spot and doused the flames.

Lakhs of BSNL mobile service users have been affected while thousands of land phones were disconnected due to a lack of network.

The mishap resulted in a halt of activity and business in various banks after which BSNL officials also with a technical team visited the spot on Thursday morning and began efforts to restore the networking system.

The mishap has reportedly damaged property worth Rs 3 crores, according to preliminary estimations.

However, police have registered a case and initiated a probe underway.