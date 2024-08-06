BSP says it stands with Centre on its decisions pertaining to Bangladesh

Lucknow: The Bahujan Samaj Party on Tuesday said it stands with the Centre on its decision pertaining to the prevailing situation in Bangladesh.

In a post on X in Hindi, BSP chief Mayawati said, “In view of the rapidly changing political situation in the neighbouring country Bangladesh, today’s all-party meeting is very important, in which the decision of all parties to stand by the decisions of the government is considered appropriate and necessary”.

पड़ोसी देश बांग्लादेश के तेज़ी से बदलते हुए राजनीतिक हालात के मद्देनज़र आज की सर्वदलीय बैठक अति महत्वपूर्ण, जिसमें सभी दलों द्वारा सरकार के फैसलों के साथ रहने का निर्णय उचित व ज़रूरी। बीएसपी भी इस मामले में केन्द्र सरकार के फैसलों के साथ। — Mayawati (@Mayawati) August 6, 2024

“BSP is also with the decisions of the Central Government in this matter,” the former Uttar Pradesh chief minister said.

Bangladesh plunged into uncertainty after extraordinary street protests over job quota forced Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina to quit and flee.