Budget of Ram Charan, Kiara Advani’s Game Changer

Hyderabad: The much-awaited movie Game Changer, starring Ram Charan and Kiara Advani, is set to hit theaters on January 10, 2025, during the Sankranthi festival. Directed by Shankar, this political action thriller promises a mix of stunning visuals, a gripping story, and incredible performances.

A Grand Budget and High Expectations

With a production budget of Rs. 450 crore, Game Changer is one of the most expensive movies in Indian cinema. A staggering Rs. 75 crore was spent on just four songs, including “Jaragandi,” which featured 600 dancers, and “Raa Macha Macha,” shot with 1000 dancers using advanced technology.

Star Cast and Remunerations

Ram Charan: Rs. 65 crore

Kiara Advani: Rs. 5–7 crore

Director Shankar: Rs. 35 crore

Music and Promotions

Music by Thaman S is already a hit, with songs like “Dhop” creating buzz. Promotions are in full swing, including a Dallas pre-release event that drew massive crowds. The movie will release in Telugu, Tamil, and Hindi, and will be available in IMAX, Dolby Cinema, and 4DX formats.

This film offers a blend of high-octane action, emotional depth, and breathtaking visuals. With a powerhouse cast, grand sets, and captivating music, Game Changer is shaping up to be the biggest movie of 2025.