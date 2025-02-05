Budget will not be confined to government offices: Omar Abdullah

Jammu: Jammu and Kashmir, Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Wednesday promised a people-friend budget and said the the yearly outlay will not be confined to government offices alone.

Abdullah, who began pre-budget consultations with legislators and chairpersons of district development councils (DDCs) on Wednesday, stressed that the budget would be shaped by public aspirations and not limited to bureaucratic decisions.

“You have won your elections because people have placed their trust in you. Their expectations are tied to your leadership, and through this meeting, we aim to align budget priorities with the hopes of those who voted and participated in the democratic process,” he told the elected representatives, including DDC chairpersons and MLAs.

Abdullah, who also holds the finance portfolio, held pre-budget consultations in Jammu via video conferencing joined in by MLAs from Anantnag, Budgam, Kathua, and Samba districts.

J&K Legislative Assembly Speaker Abdul Rahim Rather, who represented the Charar-i-Sharief Constituency, also participated in the meeting virtually from his office.

Abdullah said, “We want to ensure that this budget is not just by the government but by the people, for the people. Your voices will be represented, as you represent the people of Jammu and Kashmir.”

He added, “These consultations are not a one-off event. We aim to establish consistent coordination with public representatives, ensuring transparency and inclusiveness in governance.”

The CM claimed the budget will aim to uplift the socio-economic conditions of the people of Jammu and Kashmir.