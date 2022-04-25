Building collapse in Delhi’s Satya Niketan

New Delhi: Rescue operation underway after an under-construction building collapsed, at Satya Niketan area in New Delhi, Monday, April 25, 2022. (PTI Photo\/Kamal Singh) New Delhi: An injured person being rescued after an under-construction building collapsed, at Satya Niketan area in New Delhi, Monday, April 25, 2022. (PTI Photo\/ Kamal Singh) New Delhi: An injured person being rescued after an under-construction building collapsed, at Satya Niketan area in New Delhi, Monday, April 25, 2022. (PTI Photo\/ Kamal Singh) New Delhi: Rescue operation underway after an under-construction building collapsed, at Satya Niketan area in New Delhi, Monday, April 25, 2022. (PTI Photo\/ Kamal Singh)