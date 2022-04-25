Building collapse in Delhi’s Satya Niketan

Photo of PTI PTI|   Posted by Mansoor  |   Published: 26th April 2022 12:31 am IST
Building collapse in Delhi's Satya Niketan
New Delhi: Rescue operation underway after an under-construction building collapsed, at Satya Niketan area in New Delhi, Monday, April 25, 2022. Five labourers feared to be trapped, according to Delhi Fire Service. (PTI Photo/ Kamal Singh)
New Delhi: Rescue operation underway after an under-construction building collapsed, at Satya Niketan area in New Delhi, Monday, April 25, 2022. (PTI Photo/Kamal Singh)
New Delhi: An injured person being rescued after an under-construction building collapsed, at Satya Niketan area in New Delhi, Monday, April 25, 2022. (PTI Photo/ Kamal Singh)
New Delhi: An injured person being rescued after an under-construction building collapsed, at Satya Niketan area in New Delhi, Monday, April 25, 2022. (PTI Photo/ Kamal Singh)
New Delhi: Rescue operation underway after an under-construction building collapsed, at Satya Niketan area in New Delhi, Monday, April 25, 2022. (PTI Photo/ Kamal Singh)

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Photos updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button