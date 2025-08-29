Bullets seized from Punjab bound passenger at Hyderabad airport

Hyderabad: Eight bullets were seized from a passenger at the Hyderabad airport on Thursday, August 28.

The passenger was identified as 32-yearold Sukhdeep Singh, a native of Bhawanigarh in Punjab. Singh was travelling to Amritsar from Hyderabad via Delhi. The airport security detected the ammunition during luggage scanning.

The security officials seized four 0.2 MM, two 0.7 MM , one 7.52 MM and 7.62 MM bullets from Sigh. According to the police, the passenger failed to produce a valid license for the bullets. He claimed that the bullets were left in his bag since 2023 when some incident occurred in Punjab.

The passenger along with the seized bullets was handed over to the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA) police. He was booked under section 25(B1) of the Arms Act 1959.