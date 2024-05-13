Bullying, intimidation, proxy voting in UP; Samajwadi Party cries foul

As the fourth phase of the Lok Sabha election are underway, the Samajwadi Party has levelled serious allegations of misconduct, intimidation, and proxy voting in UP.

In a series of X posts, the party called out the Election Commission of India for turning a blind eye to incidents where proxy voting and intimidations of election officials were reported.

Here are some of the posts:

Samajwadi Party posted that in booth no 144 in Katra of Shahjahanpur Lok Sabha, BJP workers are allegedly casting votes of all voters.

In another post, the Samajwadi Party said that voters were prevented from casting their votes at polling booth 378 in Aliganj, Farrukhabad Lok Sabha constituency.

Voters in #UttarPradesh's #Farukhabad Lok Sabha are not allowed to vote by #ECI officials



Samajwadi party workers at booth number 319 in Bilhaur of Misrikh Lok Sabha constituency were lathi-charged by the UP police in their houses, claimed the political party.

Samajwadi Party claimed that their agents were bullied by BJP agents at booth number 502 in Chhibramau assembly constituency of Kannauj Lok Sabha constituency.

In Katra, Shahjahanpur Lok Sabha constituency, the Samajwadi Party alleged that the BJP workers were sitting inside the booth and did not allow citizens to vote. The incident happened in booth number 167.

Bogus voting was reported in Rasoolabad assembly of Kanauj Lok Sabha constituency.

In Aryanagar of Kanpur Lok Sabha constituency, the Samajwadi Party claimed that the EVM machine at booth number 110 had stopped working.

In UP’s Lakhimpuri Kheri, a few voters claimed that on pressing the Samajwadi Party symbol (cycle), a BJP (lotus) slip was issued.

A woman told a reporter, ” I had voted for the Cycle (Samajwadi Party) but when I received the VVPAT (Voter Verifiable Paper Audit Trail), I saw Lotus (BJP) instead of the one I had pressed.”

Many had the same complaints that they were not receiving the VVPAT of their desired political party they had voted for.