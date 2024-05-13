Officials dissuade Telangana villagers from boycotting elections

Hyderabad: Locals threatening to boycott elections in some villages caused concern among the polling officials, who finally convinced the people and got them to exercise their franchise.

The residents of Mailaram village in Balmoor mandal under Nagarkurnool Lok Sabha segment had declared on April 30 that they would boycotting the general election. The villagers had alleged that repeated attempts were being made for many years to mine the hillock. They had sought assurance from the government that the only hillock in their village was spared from being destroyed.

On Monday morning, Achampet DSP and the local leaders convinced the voters to go out and vote, assuring them that their issue would be brought to the notice of the higher-ups in the government. Finally, the villagers came out to vote.

A similar incident happened in Rayamadaram village of Enkuru mandal in Khammam district, where the residents have been demanding a permanent bridge on the SSP canal that flows from their village. The villagers expressed anger over their inability to reach their farmlands as there was no bridge built on the canal.

On Monday morning not a single voter cared to go to the polling booth. As the news reached higher officials, MRO Seshagiri Rao, MPDO Ramesh, and SI Ravi Kumar who reached the village, assured them that their issue would be brought to the notice of the state government after the elections. The residents then went to polling booths and cast their votes.

Meanwhile, the residents of Kodicherla thanda in Shadnagar of Rangareddy district were upset with the election officials for failing to set up a polling booth in their hamlet. Only after the assurance of MRO Ravinder Reddy that a polling booth would be set up in their hamlet in the next elections, the villagers cast their vote.