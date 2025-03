Hyderabad: The charred remains of a newborn were reportedly found in a roadside garbage dump near NTR Stadium, Ashok Nagar, on Monday, March 17.

According to reports, locals spotted the body in flames and alerted Domalguda police, who shifted the remains to Gandhi Hospital for autopsy.

A case has been registered.

The police suspect the baby was dumped and burnt post-death. They are checking recent delivery records at nearby hospitals to trace the parents.

Further investigation is ongoing.