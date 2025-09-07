Burqa-clad woman wins Ganesh laddu at auction in Telangana

Hyderabad: A burqa-clad woman participated in a Ganesh laddu auction and won it at a pandal in Telangana.

The woman, identified as Amreen, won the laddu for Rs 1,88,888 during the auction at the pandal in Nirmal district.

Sweet symbol of harmony ! In #Telangana’s Nirmal district, Muslim woman Amreen won the Ganesh laddu auction for Rs 1,88,888 during the immersion festival. #GaneshChaturthi2025 #GaneshNimajjanam2025 pic.twitter.com/qG5rWuvL3o — Ashish (@KP_Aashish) September 7, 2025

Telangana woman won Ganesh laddu at auction in 2024

It is not the first incident wherein a Muslim woman won the laddu. Last year, a couple, Afzal and Muskaan, secured the laddu for Rs 13,126 during the auction at the pandal organized by Sri Vighneshwara Ganesh Mandali in Bhatpally, Komaram Bheem Asifabad district.

This year, the highest amount paid for a Ganesh laddu was at an auction in Bandlaguda.

The laddu at Keerthi Richmond Villas in Bandlaguda weighs 10 kilograms. Before reaching Rs 2.32 crore, over 80 villa owners placed around 500 bids over the course of 2.5 hours.

Auction at Balapur

Meanwhile, Hyderabad’s most popular Balapur Ganesh laddu was auctioned for Rs 35 lakh.

Following the auction, which began on Saturday morning, Lingala Dashrat Goud from Karmanghat walked away with the laddu after outbidding four others.

On the other hand, the immersion of Ganesh idols continued in Hyderabad through Sunday morning.

Though Saturday was the last day of immersion, it spilled over into Sunday as some organizers began the procession late. Official sources estimated that the immersion process would conclude by Sunday evening.