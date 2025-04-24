Telangana woman, lover kill husband to hide affair; held

Hyderabad: A woman from Rangareddy was arrested along with her lover for allegedly murdering her husband to keep their extramarital affair secret.

The accused, Maunika, and her husband, Erukali Yadayya, worked as daily wage labourers. Yadayya, known for his alcohol addiction and domestic disturbances, was reportedly unaware of Maunika’s relationship with Ashok, a vegetable supplier at the cotton mill where she worked.

According to the reports, the accused feared their affair would be exposed and hatched a plan to eliminate Yadayya.

On February 18, Maunika took her husband to the outskirts of Goodur village in Kothur mandal under the guise of attending a relative’s feast. There, the three consumed alcohol. Once Yadayya was heavily intoxicated, Maunika and Ashok allegedly slit his throat, poured petrol on his body, and set it ablaze before fleeing the scene.

In a bid to mislead the investigation, Maunika later approached the police, claiming her husband had gone missing. However, inconsistencies in her statement raised suspicion.

Upon interrogation, both Maunika and Ashok confessed and were subsequently arrested and sent to judicial custody.

Further investigation is ongoing.