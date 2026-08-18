Burqa-clad women steal gold chain from Zaheerabad jewellery shop

The women entered the Jai Bhavani Jewellery Store, and one of them asked the staff to show her a nose pin, while the others allegedly stole the chain before leaving the shop. Later, the owner noticed that it was missing.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Edited by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published:
Women steal gold necklace from Jewellery store in Zaheerabad
A screen grab of the Zaheerabad jewellery shop.

Hyderabad: A group of burqa-clad women stole a 70-gram gold chain from a jewellery store in Zaheerabad on Sunday, August 16.

The women entered the Jai Bhavani Jewellery Store, and one of them asked the staff members to show her a nose pin, while the others allegedly stole the necklace before leaving the shop. The owner noticed that the necklace was missing.

Upon checking the closed-circuit television footage, the owner noticed that the accused had stolen the gold chain. Based on the complaint, the Zaheerabad Town Police registered a case of theft under Section 303 of the BNS and initiated an investigation.

Subhan Bakery

A video shared on social media showed one of the accused engaging a staff member and covering the co-accused as they stole the necklace.

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Edited by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published:

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Crime updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of News Desk

News Desk

NewsDesk is our dedicated team of multimedia journalists at Siasat.com, delivering round-the-clock coverage of breaking news and events worldwide. As your trusted news source, NewsDesk provides verified updates on politics,… More »
Back to top button