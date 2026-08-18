Burqa-clad women steal gold chain from Zaheerabad jewellery shop

Hyderabad: A group of burqa-clad women stole a 70-gram gold chain from a jewellery store in Zaheerabad on Sunday, August 16.

The women entered the Jai Bhavani Jewellery Store, and one of them asked the staff members to show her a nose pin, while the others allegedly stole the necklace before leaving the shop. The owner noticed that the necklace was missing.

A group of burqa-clad women stole a 70-gram gold chain from a jewellery store in Zaheerabad on Sunday, August 16.



The women entered the Jai Bhavani Jewellery Store, and one of them asked the staff members to show her a nose pin while the others stole the necklace before leaving… pic.twitter.com/eEHPuKeYFJ — The Siasat Daily (@TheSiasatDaily) August 18, 2026

Upon checking the closed-circuit television footage, the owner noticed that the accused had stolen the gold chain. Based on the complaint, the Zaheerabad Town Police registered a case of theft under Section 303 of the BNS and initiated an investigation.

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A video shared on social media showed one of the accused engaging a staff member and covering the co-accused as they stole the necklace.