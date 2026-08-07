Gang of burqa-clad women steals gold chain from Vikarabad store

Hyderabad: A six-member gang, four of them dressed in burqas, stole a 10-gram gold chain from a jewellery store in Tandur mandal of Vikarabad district on Thursday, August 6.

CCTV footage showed one of the women reaching for jewellery displayed on the shelves while the others kept the staff distracted. The gang, which included four women, a man and a child, slipped the chain into a bag before walking out of the store.

The theft took place around 1:30 pm, but staff did not notice until 6 pm, when they checked the CCTV footage, Tandur Circle Inspector B Parameshwar told Siasat.com.



Police have registered a case of theft under Section 305 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. An investigation is underway, and the accused are absconding.