2 men wearing burqa booked for posing as woman at Jagtial bus station

Hyderabad: Two youths were booked on Sunday, February 15, after one reportedly posed as a woman wearing a burqa and scarf at the Korutla bus station in Jagtial, Telangana.

Speaking to Siasat.com, Korutla Sub-Inspector Chiranjeevi confirmed the incident, saying the youth were wearing burqa to make videos for Instagram.

“The incident took place at the Korutla bus station on Sunday afternoon,” said SI Chiranjeevi.

“The youth wearing a burqa was Mohammed Numan. He came with his friend Mohammed Akeel to make Instagram videos,” he said.

— The Siasat Daily (@TheSiasatDaily) February 18, 2026

Numan, aged 21, had sat in the women’s section at the bus station, raising suspicion with the commuters. The Road Transport Corporation (RTC) constable noticed he was a man and instantly notified the police.

He had previously made around four to five similar videos with Akeel for social media, police said. Numan’s father owns a hotel in Paidimadugu village located in Korutla mandal.

Both youths have been booked for a non-cognizable and bailable offence under section 292 of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and 290 of the Indian Penal Code, both pertaining to public nuisance, punishable by fine.