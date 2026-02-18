2 men wearing burqa booked for posing as woman at Jagtial bus station

The incident took place at the Korutla bus station on Sunday afternoon

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Khadija Irfan Rahim  |   Published: 18th February 2026 2:14 pm IST|   Updated: 18th February 2026 2:26 pm IST
Youth booked for wearing burqa, sitting with women at bus station in Jagtial
Youth booked for wearing burqa, sitting with women at bus station in Jagtial

Hyderabad: Two youths were booked on Sunday, February 15, after one reportedly posed as a woman wearing a burqa and scarf at the Korutla bus station in Jagtial, Telangana.

Speaking to Siasat.com, Korutla Sub-Inspector Chiranjeevi confirmed the incident, saying the youth were wearing burqa to make videos for Instagram.

“The incident took place at the Korutla bus station on Sunday afternoon,” said SI Chiranjeevi.

Add as a preferred source on Google

“The youth wearing a burqa was Mohammed Numan. He came with his friend Mohammed Akeel to make Instagram videos,” he said.

Numan, aged 21, had sat in the women’s section at the bus station, raising suspicion with the commuters. The Road Transport Corporation (RTC) constable noticed he was a man and instantly notified the police.

He had previously made around four to five similar videos with Akeel for social media, police said. Numan’s father owns a hotel in Paidimadugu village located in Korutla mandal.

MS Admissions 2026-27

Both youths have been booked for a non-cognizable and bailable offence under section 292 of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and 290 of the Indian Penal Code, both pertaining to public nuisance, punishable by fine.

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Khadija Irfan Rahim  |   Published: 18th February 2026 2:14 pm IST|   Updated: 18th February 2026 2:26 pm IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Telangana updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of News Desk

News Desk

NewsDesk is our dedicated team of multimedia journalists at Siasat.com, delivering round-the-clock coverage of breaking news and events worldwide. As your trusted news source, NewsDesk provides verified updates on politics,… More »
Back to top button