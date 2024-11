Hyderabad: IAS officer and the Principal Secretary of Higher Education in Telangana, Burra Venkatesham has been appointed the new chairman of the Telangana Public Service Commission (TGPSC).

It is to be noted that the current TGPSC chairman M Mahender Reddy will complete his tenure on December 3.

On November 11, the Telangana government issued a notification for the appointment of a new chairman for the TGPSC.