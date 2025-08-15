Driver decapitated after bus rams into a truck from behind in Mahbubnagar

Hyderabad: In a ghastly accident, a bus driver was decapitated after his vehicle rammed into a truck from behind on Friday in Mahbubnagar district.

The incident occurred at around 6 am on a bridge at Macharam in Jadcherla when the bus was travelling from Kadapa to Hyderabad. The accident left the driver’s head and torso separated.

Two passengers, Lakshmi Devi, 60 and Radhika, 50, from Kukatpally, also died on the spot.

The injured passengers were rushed to a nearby hospital, where they are currently receiving medical care.

A case has been registered and investigations are underway.

In June, 18 bus passengers, travelling from Shivamogga to Hyderabad, were severely injure

d after the vehicle collided with a truck on National Highway 167 between Narsireddypally and Jakler villages.

The impact of the collision was such that the front portion of the bus was mangled. There were 29 passengers at the time of the accident. No casualties were reported.