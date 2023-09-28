Buyers resell iPhone 15 online in UAE for more than original price

As Apple announced the launch of the latest version of the iPhone, on September 12, the news sparked excitement among United Arab Emirates (UAE) customers who thronged the malls to lay their hands on the latest technology gadget. However, just a few days later, buyers started reselling the latest iPhones on online platforms at double the price of than original ones.

People are capitalizing the opportunity to profit from the strong demand for these products. In an effort to make a quick profit, many iPhone 15 owners in the Emirates have advertised their devices on the online website Dubizzle.

iPhone 15 Pro Max 256GB, which retails for Dh 5,099 at Apple stores, was listed for nearly 40 percent more than the original price on Dubizzle on Monday, September 18.

Earlier retailers in UAE revealed that the first batch of the iPhone 15 had been sold out within days of its launch. Some retailers said the demand for iPhone 15 doubled and residents were trading off their old iPhones to get their hands on the latest version of the renowned company.

Apple launched the iPhone 15, its Pro and Pro Max variants across the globe on September 12. In the UAE the initial prices range from Dh 3,399 and extend up to Dh 6,799.