Buzz: Aamir Khan signs first Telugu movie

Hyderabad: Tollywood movie buffs are absolutely thrilled about the NTR 31 film, which will be directed by Prashanth Neel, who is known for helming KGF 1 and 2. The movie stars Jr NTR in the lead role. Fans are curious to know more updates about the projects.

And now, latest speculations have it that Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan too will star in the film. The director is said to have discussed the role, Aamir is most likely to play the antagonist in NTR 31. Buzz has it that Aamir has liked the script and has happily given the green signal for the same.

Despite the fact that nothing has been confirmed, the rumour has sparked high curiosity among Prashanth Neel, Aamir Khan and Jr NTR fans. If these rumours turn out to be true, then it is going to be a big treat for Aamir and NTR fans to see them together on big screens.

In recent times, when both actors were seen trying the popular hook step of “Naatu Naatu” during RRR promotions, it was truly entertaining to see them both on the stage together. Previously, Aamir Khan met Jr NTR while promoting his Hindi remake film Ghajini. Since then, their fans have been waiting to see them star together in a movie.

Prashanth Neel is now currently directing Salaar which stars pan-Indian actor Prabhas. The film is set to be finished in early summer 2023. In addition, Jr. NTR has agreed to work with Janatha Garage director Koratala Siva on a new project.