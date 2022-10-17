Buzz: Hansika Motwani is getting married!

Hyderabad: Internet is once again busy buzzing with celebrity wedding bells. Nah, it’s not Kiara Advani or Rakul Preet Singh. The actress who is making headlines for her wedding is none other than the south diva and our favourite child artist from the movie ‘Koi Mil Gaya’ Hansika Motwani.

Latest reports surfacing on the internet claim that Hansika is all set to tie the knot this December. The actress has reportedly agreed to her family’s decision to have an arranged marriage with a Mumbai-based businessman. More details about the groom are yet to be revealed.

Jaipur’s Mundota Palace is going to be the venue for Hansika’s winter wedding. This palace is quite sentimental to the actress’s family as her brother too got married at the same venue last year. If the reports turn out to be true, then this Christmas is going to be a new beginning for Hansika and we really can’t wait for her to walk down the aisle!

Let’s wait for an official confirmation from the Motwani family. Meanwhile, check out some of the beautiful pictures of the venue here.

On the professional front, Hansika is currently working on her upcoming Tamil project ‘Rowdy Baby’ and also some of her untitled films directed by Vijay Chander, R. Kannan, and Igor.