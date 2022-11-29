Buzz: Kriti Sanon, Prabhas are getting engaged?

Mumbai: Fans are going bonkers ever since Varun Dhawan ‘almost confirmed’ the relationship of Kriti Sanon and Prabhas. Recently, Varun and Kriti were seen promoting their new film ‘Bhediya’ in the grand finale episode of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10.

While interacting with judge Karan Johar, the ‘Jug Jugg Jeeyo’ actor hinted at Kriti’s relationship and said, “Kriti ka naam isiliye nahi tha kyunki Kriti ka naam kisi ke dil me hai. Ek aadmi hai jo Mumbai me nahi hai, vo iss waqt shooting kar raha hai Deepika Padukone ke saath.” After his statement, Kriti was seen blushing. A video clip of the same is going crazy viral on social media.

And now, we hear that Prabhas and Kriti Sanon are quite serious about each other and might take their relationship to the next level soon. Reportedly, their parents have also given a green signal. Overseas film critic and analyst Umair Sandhu in his latest tweet said, “Officially Confirmed ! #Prabhas proposed #KritiSanon during shoot of #Adipursh ! They are in relationship now !!! Engagement on the way very soon.”

Officially Confirmed ! #Prabhas proposed #KritiSanon during shoot of #Adipursh ! They are in relationship now !!! Engagement on the way very soon 🔥🕺🏻🕺🏻❤️❤️ — Umair Sandhu (@UmairSandu) November 28, 2022

Meanwhile, it is noteworthy that, in one of her recent interviews, Kriti was asked who she would marry, date and flirt with and she has to choose among Kartik Aaryan, Tiger Shroff and Prabhas, all of whom have been her co-actors. In her response, she said that she would flirt with Kartik Aaryan, go on a date with Tiger Shroff and marry Prabhas.

And now, after Varun’s statement, fans are connecting the dots and wondering if their engagement is really on cards. However, an official confirmation from the rumoured couple is still awaited.

On the professional front, Kriti and Prabhas will be seen in ‘Adipurush’, the mega Indian film produced by T Series and Retrophiles, directed by Om Raut. It was earlier slated to release on January 12, 2023; however, it will now hit the theatres on June 16, 2023.