Buzz: Mahesh Babu’s son may feature in blockbuster sequel

Hyderabad: Tollywood is seeing a new trend where old movies are being re-released in theaters. Recently, to celebrate Mahesh Babu’s birthday, his classic film Murari was brought back to the big screen. The re-release was a huge hit, earning Rs 7.4 crores in just two days, setting a record for re-released movies.

Fans of Murari showed their love in amazing ways, with some even getting married while watching the movie in theaters! Because of this huge response, many people are asking the film’s director, Krishna Vamsi, for something special, like a sequel.

In a recent chat with fans, Krishna Vamsi talked about the idea of a Murari sequel. When asked if Mahesh Babu’s son, Gautham, might play the hero in the sequel, he said, “You or I should not say that. Mahesh, Namrata, and Gautham should decide. So let them decide.” This answer has made fans curious about whether a sequel might happen.

Murari is one of the most popular films in Mahesh Babu’s career. It’s a unique mix of family drama. Now, with the success of its re-release, fans are excited about the possibility of Gautham, who appeared as a child actor in 1 Nenokkadine and is now training in acting.