Buzz: Nayanthara, Vignesh Shivan get married, viral video

Hyderabad: South’s cutest and much-loved couple Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan never fail to shell out major couple goals. Though the actress prefers keeping her relationship away from the limelight, Vignesh often treats fans to cosy pictures of them on Instagram.

In August last year, Nayanthara confirmed her engagement with her beau after a picture of her ring went crazy viral on social media. During her appearance on the television show on Vijay TV, the actress was asked about her ring, to which she replied, “This is an engagement ring.”

And now, Nayanthara and Vignesh have once again grabbed the top spot on the list of trends for the latest video which is from their recent visit to a famous temple in Chennai. In the viral clip, the actress can be seen all smiles as she poses for a few selfies with fans. Vignesh, on the other hand, is seen protecting her as a huge crowd gathers near them for taking selfies.

However, what caught everyone’s attention is the red colour ‘sindoor’ on Nayanthara’s forehead. Fans, who are gaga over the viral video, are guessing if the duo has finally tied the knot secretly. The comments section is flooded with congratulatory messages with many requesting their favourite couple to make their marriage official soon. Nothing has been confirmed yet.

Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan’s fairy-tale love story started in 2015. They have been by each other’s side ever since then. They made their relationship official in 2016 and have been painting the town red with their love.