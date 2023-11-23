Buzz: Orry’s BIG entry in Bigg Boss 17!

Bigg Boss 17 creators are set to introduce fresh faces into the house while bidding farewell to some contestants

Published: 23rd November 2023
Orry and Salman Khan (Instagram)

Mumbai: In a bid to revive the excitement on Bigg Boss 17, makers are gearing up for a Weekend Ka Vaar that promises to be nothing short of interesting. Last week’s episode received flak for being labeled as the ‘most boring and bakwas’ weekend ka vaar in the show’s history.

To remedy this, the creators are set to introduce fresh faces into the house while bidding farewell to some contestants. Several names of the wild card contestants who are likely to enter the show have been doing rounds on internet. Latest name to join the list is Orry! Yes, you read that right.

Orry In Bigg Boss 17

Latest buzz suggests that internet sensation Orry, also known as Orhan Awatramani, is on the list of potential wild card entrants. Orry, who is often seen with star kids and other celebs at glamorous parties, has piqued curiosity about his role in the show.

Despite the question on everyone’s mind – “Orry karta kya hai (What does Orry do)?” – reports indicate that Orry may grace the Bigg Boss 17 house as a guest for a week, with a grand entry expected during the upcoming weekend ka vaar.

Fans and viewers are eagerly anticipating the inclusion of Orry in the show, as his unique equation with the paparazzi and social circles adds an element of mystery. Let’s wait and see.

Do you also want Orry in Bigg Boss 17? Comment below.

Stay tuned to Siasat.com for more interesting scoops and updates on the show.

