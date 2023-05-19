Buzz: Rajinikanth to quit entertainment industry

Mumbai: Superstar Rajinikanth who is popular across the world for his acting skills is too busy currently as he has a number of projects in his kitty. The actor is enjoying a huge fan following and his fans were disappointed earlier when he said that he will join politics. He was supported by a lot of people but fans urged him to continue entertaining them as they wanted to see their action superstar on the big screen.

Now, we have sad news for the fans of Rajinikanth again as this time according to various reports the actor has finally decided to quit films. Yes, rumours and reports suggest that the 72-year-old superstar would quit films soon. The speculations of Rajinikanth quitting showbiz spread after Tamil director Mysskin in a recent interview claimed that the actor’s last film will be directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj.

Mysskin revealed that Rajinikanth might quit films soon however the actor has not yet confirmed or issued any clarification for Mysskin’s statement. It is predicted that the actor might have decided to take a rest as he is getting old. A few others are of the opinion that he might enter into politics again and this time fully.

The actor has recently completed the shooting of his next film ‘Jailer’ and the film is set to release on August 11th. Well, let’s wait for the official confirmation from the actor but you let us know in the comments box whether you still want to see him in action or not?