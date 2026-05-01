Hyderabad: Bollywood superstar Salman Khan is reportedly all set to enter the superhero genre for the first time with a big-budget action entertainer. As per the latest reports, the film will be directed by popular filmmaker duo Raj and DK, who are known for creating hit web series like The Family Man.

The project is already creating strong buzz because it is said to be designed on a grand scale and aimed at a global audience.

Mythri Movie Makers in Talks to Join Salman’s Film

A major update that has caught attention is that Atul Agnihotri, who is producing the superhero film, is reportedly in discussions with Tollywood’s leading production house Mythri Movie Makers to come on board as the studio partner.

Since the film is planned on a massive canvas, the team is said to be looking for strong production support to ensure there is no compromise on budget or vision. If Mythri joins, it will add even more scale to Salman’s superhero project.

Salman Khan’s Superhero Film Enters Pre-Production

According to reports, the film is currently in the pre-production stage. The makers are working on finalising the look, scale, and technical planning of the project. A major focus is also being given to pre-visualisation work so that the action and superhero elements look fresh and international.

If everything goes smoothly, the film is expected to go on floors in October 2026.

Earlier, several reports claimed that Samantha Ruth Prabhu might play the female lead opposite Salman Khan. However, sources have denied this completely and stated that the rumours are false.

The makers are still exploring options and are expected to finalise the female lead in the coming months.

Salman Khan’s Dil Raju Film Shooting in Full Swing

Meanwhile, Salman Khan is already busy shooting for another major pan-India film produced by Dil Raju and directed by Vamshi Paidipally. The untitled action entertainer stars Nayanthara as the female lead and is aiming for a grand Eid 2027 theatrical release.

With Dil Raju’s film underway and Mythri Movie Makers possibly joining the superhero project, Salman Khan is clearly gearing up for back-to-back mega collaborations with top South production banners.