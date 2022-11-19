Buzz: Sushmita Sen is getting married! Read her announcement

Mumbai: The epitome of beauty and grace, Sushmita Sen is celebrating her 47th birthday today. Former Miss Universe and Bollywood actress turns an year older and fabulous on November 19. On her special occasion, Sen took to her Instagram to wish herself. Her cryptic caption is something that caught our attention.

Sharing a breathtaking click of herself, Sushmita Sen wrote, “47 finally!!! A number that has consistently followed me for 13 years now!!! The most incredible year is on its way….I’ve known it a long time…and I am thrilled to finally announce its arrival!!!”

The number ’47’ has left fans confused. Many wondered if Sushmita is finally going to announce her wedding. One of the fans wrote, “Are you getting married this year?”. Second fan commented, “What do you mean by ‘a number that has consistenly followed me for 13 years’?”

Not just this, Sushmita Sen’s daughter Renee too dropped a post for her mother and announced that she is entering the ‘best phase of her life’. She wrote, “As you enter the best phase of your life, I just wanted to say thank you… You have the biggest and most forgiving heart… to be your daughter is God’s greatest blessing…You have created a legacy that is unmatched and I am so lucky I am witness to that everyday…”

“As I’m getting older I realise why you said the things you did and for showing me how discipline and consistency will always make me one step closer to me achieving my dream… most importantly, thank you for making Alisah and I strong, independent women who live life on their own terms!” Renee concluded.

Sushmita Sen dated Rohman Shawl, a model, for three years before calling it quits in 2021. After her breakup, she announced her relationship with former IPL Chairman Lalit Kumar Modi.

On the professional front, Sushmita has ‘Taali’ where she is set to play the role of transgender activist Gauri Sawant.