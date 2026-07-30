BWSSB to deploy AI, robotics to detect water leaks in Bengaluru

Bengaluru: In a bid to prevent incidents of contaminated drinking water and improve the city’s water supply network, the Bengaluru Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) is set to launch an 18-month pilot project using artificial intelligence (AI) and robotics to monitor underground Cauvery water pipelines.

The initiative comes in the wake of recent complaints from residents in parts of Kathriguppe and Yelahanka, where sewage reportedly mixed with Cauvery drinking water, causing inconvenience and raising health concerns.

Under the pilot project, which will initially be implemented in Bengaluru South Division, advanced robotic equipment will be deployed inside underground pipelines to inspect the water distribution network. The technology will help identify leaks, structural damage and possible contamination at an early stage, enabling authorities to respond before the problems escalate.

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The AI-enabled robotic system will continuously monitor the condition of pipelines and immediately alert officials whenever it detects abnormalities such as water leakage, pipe defects or contamination. BWSSB believes the technology will significantly reduce water loss, improve operational efficiency and minimise disruptions to drinking water supply across the city.

BWSSB Chairperson Manjula N. said the adoption of AI and robotics would strengthen the board’s ability to detect pipeline defects and water quality issues at an early stage.

“The new technology will help us identify water leakages, pipeline damage and contamination before they become major problems. Early detection will enable quicker repairs and improve the quality and reliability of drinking water supplied to citizens,” she said.

The project is being implemented in collaboration with private technology partners under Titan Company Limited’s “Design Impact Award” grant programme. According to BWSSB, the pilot will be funded through the grant, ensuring that no additional financial burden falls on the water utility.

If the pilot proves successful, the board is expected to explore expanding the AI-based monitoring system to other parts of Bengaluru as part of its long-term strategy to modernise the city’s ageing water distribution infrastructure and ensure a safer, more reliable drinking water supply.