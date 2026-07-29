Karnataka farmers hit by pump set thefts; 22 farms targeted

Haveri: A series of thefts targeting agricultural equipment has left farmers in Karnataka’s Haveri district worried after pump sets, electric cables and borewell accessories were stolen from at least 22 farms in and around Karjagi village.

According to farmers, unidentified thieves entered farmlands in the Karjagi hobli and decamped with pump sets, power cables and other irrigation equipment, causing losses worth thousands of rupees. The affected farmers include Kariyappa Anni, Nagaraj Motebennur, Revansiddappa Valad, Siddamma, Shankrappa, Bharamappa, Maralingappa, Tirakappa, Basavaraj, Holalappa and Dundappa, among others.

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Residents said this is not an isolated incident. Similar thefts of agricultural cables and pump sets have been reported repeatedly in the area over the past few years. Farmers alleged that after replacing stolen equipment just three months ago, they are once again forced to spend Rs 20,000-30,000 to restore irrigation facilities.

They said the thefts have come at a time when rainfall remains inadequate and crops are already under stress. Farmers also complained about irregular electricity supply, adding that repeated thefts have further aggravated their hardships.

Young farmer Ravindra Shettar urged the police to crack down on the organised network allegedly involved in stealing and selling agricultural equipment. He appealed to fellow farmers to remain vigilant and question suspicious persons seen near agricultural fields.

Senior farmer Kotreshappa blamed the authorities for failing to curb the recurring thefts. He said pump sets are the lifeline of farming and demanded stringent action against those involved. Farmers urged the police to identify the entire theft network and ensure strict punishment to prevent further incidents.