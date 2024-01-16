By-poll for one Karnataka Legislative Council seat on Feb 16

Bengaluru: The by-election for one vacant seat of the Karnataka Legislative Council will be held on February 16, the Election Commission of India said.

The seat going to polls fell vacant after Puttanna had resigned from the Legislative Council and the BJP ahead of the assembly election last year.

He contested from Rajajinagar assembly constituency in Bengaluru on Congress ticket and lost to former minister and BJP candidate S Suresh Kumar.

The ECI said the term of the winning candidate will be till November 11, 2026.

According to a press note issued by the ECI, the notification will be issued on January 23 and the last date of making nomination is January 30.

The nominations will be scrutinised on January 31 and the last date for withdrawal of candidature is February 2.

The election will take place on February 16 from 8 am to 4 pm and the counting of vote will be on February 20.

The ECI said the polling process should be completed by February 23.