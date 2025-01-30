Bye-Bye, Litter! Hyderabad launches e-vehicles to pick trash in traffic zones

Hyderabad: The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) on Thursday, January 30, launched electric litter collecting machines.

These machines will be deployed across areas in Hyderabad which experience heavy traffic including Kondapur’s Botanical Garden, Madhapur’s Inorbit Mall and Durgam Cheruvu Park, Hitech City’s Shilparamam Park and food streets, Hitex Arch, and Gachibowli’s DLF Street food area and Raidurg Metro Station.

The machines were launched in collaboration with Inorbit Mall and Nirman Organisation as part of their Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiative. These machines will function six days a week.