C-DAC Hyderabad announces recruitment for multiple posts

Hyderabad: The Centre for Development of Advanced Computing (C-DAC), Hyderabad, has announced fresh vacancies under its latest recruitment drive. Eligible candidates are invited to apply online for various technical and project-based positions.

According to the official notification, the recruitment aims to fill multiple roles in advanced computing projects. The selection process will be based on screening tests and interviews, and applicants must ensure they meet the eligibility criteria mentioned in the notification.

C-DAC is India’s premier R&D organization under the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, Government of India, known for its pioneering work in supercomputing, software development, and electronic systems.

Interested candidates can visit the official website for detailed information on posts, qualifications, and application deadlines.