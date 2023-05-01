CAA is the only solution to the Hindu-Bengali citizenship problem: Assam CM

Notably, though the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) was passed in both Houses of Parliament in December 2019, the rules to implement the Act have not been framed till now, which is usually accomplished within six months after the President of India signs on a law.

Indo-Asian News Service
Himanta Biswa (Photo: IANS)

Guwahati: Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has said that the implementation of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) can only solve the problems of Hindu Bengalis.

He said this while hitting out at Assam Congress leader Debabrata Saikia, who has launched an attack on the BJP on the issue of a sizable number of Hindu families receiving notices to prove their citizenship in the last few days in Udalguri and Tamulpur districts.

Saikia said that the BJP campaigns in every election about giving protection to Hindu families, but in Assam, people belonging to that community were being ‘harassed’ to prove their citizenship. “In the past few weeks, several families in Udalguri and Tamulpur received notices to prove their citizenship,” he said.

Reacting to Saikia’s comment, the Chief Minister said on Sunday, “CAA is the only solution to these problems. Unless it is implemented, we do not have any other system to solve the difficulties faced by the Hindu Bengali people in regard to citizenship.”

He also took a jibe at media persons over the CAA issue. “When we stress CAA, the media keeps on attacking us,” Sarma said.

The Union Home Ministry has already taken several extensions to frame the CAA rules.

Updated: 1st May 2023 2:06 pm IST
