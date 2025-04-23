Cab driver booked for attempted murder of wife, mother-in-law in Miyapur

Hyderabad: A cab driver has been booked for attempting to murder his wife, Sridevi, and mother-in-law, K Manga, after a quarrel at their Janapriyanagar residence on Tuesday, April 22.

The accused has been identified as Bandaru Lanka Mahesh.

According to reports, Sridevi and Mahesh, who married in 2022, had frequent arguments due to his alcohol issues.

On Monday, after Mahesh physically assaulted Sridevi, she called her mother for support. Upon arriving, Manga confronted Mahesh, who then turned violent and attempted to kill Sridevi. When Manga intervened, Mahesh stabbed her, blaming her for their marital troubles.

Sridevi quickly took Manga to a private hospital, where she is currently being treated in the ICU.

Police also mentioned to Deccan Chronicle that on April 18, Sridevi had gone to her mother’s house, but Mahesh called her back. Upon her return, Mahesh, allegedly intoxicated, tried to force her to meet a friend. When she refused, he reportedly assaulted her again.