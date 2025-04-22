Intoxicated cab driver attacks wife, mother-in-law in Miyapur

Hyderabad: A cab driver, reportedly intoxicated, attacked his wife and mother-in-law with a knife in Janapriya Nagar under Miyapur police station limits on Monday night, April 21.

The accused has been identified as Mahesh.

According to reports, the accused allegedly assaulted his wife, Sridevi, and her mother following a domestic dispute. Locals rushed to the scene upon hearing screams and immediately shifted the injured to a nearby hospital.

Sridevi’s condition is currently stable. However, her mother sustained severe injuries to the neck and is undergoing treatment in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU).

The Miyapur police have registered a case.

Further investigation is ongoing.



