Cab driver ends life in Hyderabad over Rs 15L debt in online betting

Hyderabad: A 24-year-old cab driver died by suicide in Hyderabad on Saturday, November 29, due to a debt of Rs 15 lakh accumulated on online betting apps.

The driver identified as Paladugu Sai, a resident of Uppal and a native of Yadadri-Bhuvanagiri district. According to police, Sai was addicted to online betting for the past two years, he borrowed a large amount of money from friends and relatives to continue betting.

The cab driver reportedly took personal loans from some banks. As the pressure mounted, Sai consumed pesticide at his residence.

He was rushed to Gandhi Hospital for treatment, where he died. The Uppal police registered a case of suspicious death under section 194 of the Bharatiya Nagrik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS).