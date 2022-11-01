Cabbie slapped with UAPA alongside Kappan to step out of jail soon

Cab driver Mohammed Alam, who had accompanied journalist Siddique Kappan after he arrived in Hathras to cover the rape and murder of a 19-year-old Dalit girl, was granted bail in a PMLA (Prevention of Money Laundering Act) case by the Lucknow Sessions Court on Monday, after spending over two years in jail.

After being granted bail in the UAPA case, on August 23, Alam still languished in jail in another case booked under the PMLA alongside Kappan.

Also Read Hathras Conspiracy Case: Lucknow HC grants bail to UAPA accused cabbie

Alam was accused of receiving proceeds allegedly from criminal activity and paying another person for the purchase of the vehicle which he was driving during his arrest in Hathras.

While Kappan was also granted bail in the UAPA case on 9 September, the Lucknow Sessions Court rejected his bail in the PMLA case on Monday.

The Allahabad High Court granting bail to the 31-year-old, Alam in the UAPA case stated that the allegations against him are prima-facie untrue and that “no such incriminating material was recovered” from him.

Bushra, the wife of Alam speaking to Siasat.com post his bail in the UAPA case, said that she had faith in the judiciary and her husband is innocent.

“You can not imagine how happy I am and there is no boundary for it. It took 23 long months for an innocent person to get bail. God listened to my prayers and Alhamdulilah, he got bail,” said Bushra.