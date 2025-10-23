Cabinet approves to repeal 2 child cap to contest Telangana local body polls

The state government will bring an ordinance to make the amendment, which will be sent to Governor Jishnu Dev Varma for approval.

Telangana cabinet gives its nod to amend Section 21 (3) of the Telangana Panchayat Raj Act of 2018, to enable candidates having more than 2 children to contest in the local body elections.
Hyderabad: The cabinet, on Thursday, October 23, gave its nod to repeal the two-child restriction for contesting Telangana local body polls.

Though the decision was taken during the previous cabinet meeting held on October 16, it approved amending Section 21 (3) of the Telangana Panchayat Raj Act of 2018, thereby enabling those having more than 2 children to contest the elections.

(This is a developing story. More details will be added.)

