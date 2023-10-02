CAD, rupee under pressure as oil price surge spills into Oct-Dec quarter

Country imports close to 85 per cent of its crude oil requirement

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Sameer Khan  |   Published: 2nd October 2023 1:57 pm IST
Oil Ministry finalising report suggesting ways to cut crude dependency by 2024-25
Representative Image

New Delhi: The increase in international crude oil prices has spilled over into the October – December quarter, raising the spectre of a higher current account deficit (CAD) deficit for India and more pressure on the rupee going ahead.

Subhan Bakery - Instagram Commercial

The country imports close to 85 per cent of its crude oil requirement and any increase in global prices causes the import bill to shoot up. Since large payments have to be made in dollars to buy crude, the rupee takes a hit vis-a-vis the American currency.

The benchmark West Texas Intermediate crude rose above $91 a barrel on Monday after soaring 29 per cent in the three months to September, the biggest third-quarter gain in almost two decades, according to a Bloomberg report. The benchmark Brent crude is already hovering at around $95 a barrel.

MS Education Academy

With rising crude oil prices in the international market pushing up the demand for dollars, the Indian rupee has slumped to record lows below 83 against the U.S greenback.

India’s current account deficit (CAD) jumped 7-fold to $9.2 billion in the April-June quarter compared to the corresponding figure of $1.3 billion in the preceding quarter, according to RBI data released last week. With the continuing surge in oil prices and slowing exports due to a decline in demand in global markets this is expected to widen further.

CAD for April-June quarter of 2023-24 was 1.1 per cent of GDP. According to Emkay Global Financial Services lead economist Madhavi Arora, the July-September quarter will see a “substantial widening of CAD” to 2.4 per cent of GDP on account of higher oil prices, higher core imports and further slowing of services exports.

Going ahead much will depend on oil prices in global markets.

RBI has been releasing dollars in the market to prop up the rupee this has not been able to stem the slide of the Indian currency. This has also resulted in a decline in the country’s foreign exchange reserves in September.

India’s forex kitty declined for a third consecutive week to a four-month low of $590.7 billion as of September 22, data released by the RBI on Friday showed.

The forex reserves have fallen by as much as $8.2 billion in three weeks.

The decline in the foreign exchange reserves is a cause for concern as the RBI well be left less space to curb the volatility in the rupee through its market interventions.

Tags
Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Sameer Khan  |   Published: 2nd October 2023 1:57 pm IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Business updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service

Indo-Asian News Service

Indo-Asian News Service or IANS is a private Indian news agency. It was founded in 1986 by Indian American publisher Gopal Raju as the "India Abroad News Service" and later renamed. The service reports news, views and analysis from the subcontinent about the country, across a wide range of subjects.
Back to top button