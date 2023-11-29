Cake shop owner kills vegetable vendor after argument over setting up stall

Nagpur: A man allegedly killed a vegetable vendor following a heated argument over the latter setting up a stall in front of his cake shop in Nagpur city of Maharashtra, police said on Wednesday.

The incident took place on Tuesday night in Bhavani Nagar area under Pardi police station limits, they said.

The deceased was identified as Prabhudayal Bhaiyyalal Sarate (40), while the accused was Gajanan Wadankar (36), an official said.

“Sarate used to put up his vegetable stall in front of Wadankar’s cake shop. Wadankar wanted Sarate to shift his stall. However, the vegetable vendor refused to do so,” he said.

In a fit of rage, Wadankar smashed Sarate’s head with a piece of wood, killing him on the spot. Seeing him lying motionless, Wadankar rushed Sarate to a hospital, where the doctors declared him dead, the official said.

Following his death, the police took the shopkeeper into custody and registered a case under Indian Penal Code (IPC) section 302 (murder), they said.