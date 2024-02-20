Calcutta HC division bench allows Suvendu to visit Sandeshkhali

The BJP leader was directed to ensure that none of BJP supporters accompany, except security personnel, who have been deployed for them.

Cal HC division bench allows Suvendu to visit Sandeshkhali
BJP leader and the Leader of Opposition in West Bengal Assembly Suvendu Adhikari

Kolkata: A division bench of the Calcutta High Court on Tuesday, February 20, allowed Leader of Opposition in West Bengal Assembly Suvendu Adhikari to visit Sandeshkhali village, which has been witnessing protests over allegations of sexual atrocities and land grab by some ruling TMC leaders.

The division bench presided by Chief Justice T S Sivagnanam refused to interfere into a single bench order that allowed Adhikari and another BJP MLA Shankar Ghosh to visit Sandeshkhali on Tuesday.

The West Bengal government moved an appeal before the division bench challenging Monday’s order of Justice Kausik Chanda.

The division bench, also comprising Justice Hiranmay Bhattacharyya, directed the BJP leader to ensure that none of the supporters or people belonging to the party accompany them, except security personnel, who have been deployed for them.

