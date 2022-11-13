Calcutta HC to decide fate of LET militant on death row on Monday

Kolkata: All eyes will be on Calcutta High Court’s division bench of Justice Joymalya Bagchi and Justice Ananya Bandyopadhyay, which will pronounce its verdict on the death sentence awarded to Lashkar-e-Taiba (LET) militant Sheik Abdul Naim on Monday.

The bench will pronounce its verdict at 1.20 p.m. on Monday, as per the records of the Calcutta High Court.

To recall, in 2007, Naim along with some of his associates were nabbed by the Border Security Force (BSF) while they were trying to cross the Benapole-Petrapole international border at Bangaon sub-division in North 24 Parganas district. They were caught with a large cache of explosives.

Later, investigation revealed that Naim and his associates were planning to use the explosives to carry out destructive activities in different pockets of the country. He was tried and given death penalty by the additional district court in Bangaon.

Later, Naim, who was tried in other cases as well, was sent to the Tihar jail in Delhi. From there he appealed to the Calcutta High Court challenging his death sentence.

Surprisingly, instead of appointing any counsel, Naim argued his own case.

He is currently housed at the Presidency Central Correctional Home in Kolkata. After a long legal battle, the division bench will pronounce the judgement on Monday that will decide the fate of Naim.