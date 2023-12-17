Call to ex-communicate security breach accused Lalit Jha

Varanasi: The community to which alleged Parliament breach mastermind Lalit Jha belongs, has decided to boycott him, and has requested the media not to use his surname in reports.

The move by the Maithil Samaj Uttar Pradesh (MSUP) came even as residents, neighbours and cops in Lalit’s native Bihar expressed surprise at the allegations and his family said they would move court.

The MSUP announced its decision following an online “emergency meeting” on Saturday where Lalit was castigated for his “shameful act”. Some community members participated from abroad.

“After discussions on the impact on the Maithili fraternity, a resolution was passed for the social boycott of Lalit,” MSUP treasurer Gautam Kumar Jha said.

According to Gautam, participants in the meeting were unanimous that such individuals have no place in the community. “We will send a letter to the Editors’ Guild of India with the request that media houses refrain from using Lalit’s surname,” Gautam said.

Gautam indicated that charges against Lalit had led many to cast a suspicious eye on the entire community, who trace their roots to the Mithila region of Bihar.

“Ajay Jha, a member of our community in Guyana (South America), said people in foreign countries are questioning the roots of the people using the ‘Jha’ surname. Later, many from our community living in other countries raised concern over the issue,” Gautam said.

Lalit’s father Devanand Jha is a priest. The villagers said the family has not been involved in any controversy. Lalit’s parents are settled in Kolkata and occasionally come to their village.

Lalit’s parents have claimed that their son is “innocent”.