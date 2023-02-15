Calling India Hindu Rashtra won’t affect anyone, says Anup Jalota

Devotional singer Anup Jalota has declared his support for the idea of Hindu Rashtra adding to the spate of Islamophobic instances in India.

In a video statement on Twitter Jalota justifies his demand for a Hindu nation stating that when Pakistan broke out of India, it was declared a Muslim nation owing to a majority of Muslims in the country and India should do it now with the growing Hindu populous in the country.

“There is not a single Hindu nation in the world. Nepal was there, but it is no longer maintained. Now even that cannot be called a Hindu Rashtra.”

“It is just an announcement. It won’t affect anyone,” he stated.

Jalota then went on to cite Kashmir, claiming that terrorist attacks have decreased under India’s supervision, and involvement and since the Abrogation of Article 370, despite opposition.

“Changes that have taken place in Kashmir have not made any difference to anyone, but the attacks of terrorists have reduced there,” he claimed, adding that people are living in peace now.

Jalota said at the end of the video, “You see everything is happening for the good. So this work should be done soon. I can give my opinion. I have given my vote. I have given my view.”

On Tuesday, Anup Jalota was seen meeting Madhya Pradesh’s Dhirendra Krishna Shastri popularly known as Bageshwar Baba, who on several occasions has spit venom against Muslims.