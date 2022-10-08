Calling Kharge, Tharoor remote control is insulting, says Rahul Gandhi

Turuvekere: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has countered BJP on party presidential polls and said that both the contestants have statures of their own. For Congress presidential polls, Mallikarjun Kharge and Shashi Tharoor are the candidates.

“Both the nominees contesting for Congress Presidential elections have a position as well as their own perspectives. To call anyone a ‘remote control’ is insulting to both of them,” said Rahul.

Rahul attacked BJP and blamed it for spreading hatred and violence in the country, which he said is an anti-national act and he will fight anybody who spreads hatred and violence.

“We are not a fascist party. We are a party that believes in conversation and we welcome different viewpoints. We do know that in order to win elections we will have to work as a team.” he said.

Rahul said that the Constitution states that Bharat is a Union of States. “It means all our languages, states and traditions have an equally important space. That is the nature of our country.”

He claimed that the party will win Karnataka polls hands down and that the people are upset over unemployment and inflation.

The voting will take place on October 17.