Came to kill Imran Khan as he was misleading the public: Shooter

According to initial reports, there were two shooters one with a pistol and the other had an automatic rifle.

Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Updated: 3rd November 2022 8:21 pm IST
The shooter who allegedly tried to assassinate former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday (Photo: NDTV)

The man who reportedly who fired at former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan a rally at on Thursday said he committed the crime as Khan was “misleading” the people.

Sirf Imran Khan ko maarna tha (I came only to kill Imran Khan),” said the alleged shooter, on camera.

The accused came on a bike to Gujranwala and reportedly left it in his uncle’s house. According to initial reports, there were two shooters one with a pistol and the other had an automatic rifle. They opened fire on the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) head Imran Khan’s container near the Allah Ho Chowk in Wazirabad, DawnNewsTV reported.

Imran Khan was shot in the leg, according to PTI leader Fawad Chaudhry.

Several others were also reportedly injured along with the former Pakistan premier.

Several television outlets aired footage of Imran being transferred from the container to another vehicle with the aid of other site visitors.

