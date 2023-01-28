Canada appoints its first government position to combat Islamophobia

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Thursday appointed activist Amira Elghawaby as the country’s first representative to combat Islamophobia.

In a statement, the Prime Minister’s Office said that “in her capacity as Special Representative, Amira Elghawaby will fill the position to be an advisor, expert and representative to support and strengthen the government’s efforts to combat Islamophobia, systemic racism, racial discrimination and religious intolerance.”

Specifically, she will advise the Trudeau government on what policies and legislation should be introduced to counter the threat of Islamophobia.

Elghawaby is a former journalist and founding member of the Canadian Anti-Hate Network, and was instrumental in the creation of the National Council of Canadian Muslims (NCCM), the largest Muslim organization in the country.

Elghawaby graduated from the School of Journalism at Carleton University in Canada, and worked briefly for CBC in Ottawa after her graduation, and currently contributes a freelance column to the “Toronto Star” newspaper.

In a series of tweets on Thursday, Elghawaby wrote,

“Thanks to @HonAhmedHussen, his team and the Government of Canada for making this position a reality to foster greater diversity and inclusion across the country.”

"It is an honor for me to serve in this role. I want to thank PM @JustinTrudeau for his work in fighting Islamophobia and ensuring that Canadian institutions are inclusive for Canadian Muslims, and for all people." "I look forward to meeting with elected officials, policy makers and community leaders across the country to amplify the voices of Canadian Muslims and work together to combat discrimination and hate in all its forms." "We must never forget: Ibrahima Barry, Mamadou Tanou Barry, Khaled Belkacemi, Aboubaker Thabti, Abdelkrim Hassane, Mohamed-Aslim Zafis and Azzedine Soufiane #RememberJan29." "We must never forget: Salman Afzaal, Madiha Salman, Yumna Salman, Talat Afzaal #OurLondonFamily Always in our hearts."

In recent years, a series of bloody attacks have targeted Canadian Muslims, most recently in 2021, when four members of a Muslim family were killed when someone ran them over with his truck in Ontario.

In 2017, six Muslims were killed and five injured in an attack on a mosque in Quebec City.

The creation of the new position is part of the recommendations of a national summit on Islamophobia organized by the federal government, in June 2021, in response to the attacks.

