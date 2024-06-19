Canada Parliament’s ‘moment of silence’ for slain Khalistani seperatist Nijjar

India had put him on a list of ‘designated terrorists’ under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA).

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Updated: 19th June 2024 10:24 am IST
Nijjar killing
Khalistan seperatist Hardeep Singh Nijjar.

New Delhi: The Canadian Parliament has marked the first anniversary of the death of Khalistani separatist Hardeep Singh Nijjar by holding a moment of silence in the House of Commons.

This comes days after Canadian PM Justin Trudeau said that there is an “alignment on several big issues” with India and he sees an “opportunity” to engage with the new Indian government…”

Trudeau had said this after meeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Italy during the G7 summit.

MS Education Academy

Nijjar was gunned down in Canada’s Surrey, outside a parking lot on June 18 last year.

Also Read
Pro-Khalistan activists reenact Indira Gandhi assassination in Vancouver; Canada condemns

India had put him on a list of ‘designated terrorists’ under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA).

Canada has arrested three people in the Nijjar killing case so far.

Canada has alleged that Indian officials were involved in the killing but has failed to provide evidence of this. This has strained ties between Ottawa and New Delhi.

India has been maintaining that the main issue between the two countries is that of Canada giving space to pro-Khalistan elements operating from Canadian soil with impunity.

(The story is edited by Siasat newsdesk)

Tags
Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Updated: 19th June 2024 10:24 am IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Top Stories updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button