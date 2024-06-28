Canada sanctions 7 Israelis, 5 entities over West Bank violence

Canada has imposed sanctions against seven Israeli settlers and five entities for “extremist violence” against Palestinian civilians in the West Bank.
This marks the second time in just over a month that Ottawa has taken such action.
In the latest round of sanctions, individuals and entities were accused of facilitating, supporting, or financially contributing to acts of violence by Israeli extremist settlers against Palestinian civilians and their property.
The targeted Israelis include
- Ben Zion Gopstein
- Daniella Weiss
- Einan Ben-Nir Amram Tanjil
- Elisha Yered
- Ely Federman
- Meir Mordechai Ettinger
- Shalom Zicherman
The names of the entities include
- Amana
- Hilltop Youth
- Lehava
- Moshe’s Farm
- Zvi’s Farm
In a statement on Thursday, June 27, Foreign Minister, Melanie Joly, said, “We remain deeply concerned by extremist settler violence in the West Bank and condemn such acts, not only for the significant impact they have on Palestinian lives, but also for the corrosive impact they have on prospects for lasting peace.”
“We call on authorities to ensure the protection of civilians and hold perpetrators of such violence accountable.”
The sanctions involve a ban on transactions with settlers or their organizations and their entry into Canada.
Since 1967, Israel has occupied the West Bank, a region home to three million Palestinians, with approximately 490,000 Israeli settlers living in illegal communities.
The violence in Gaza escalated significantly before the war broke out on October 7, reaching levels unprecedented in about two decades.