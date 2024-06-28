Canada sanctions 7 Israelis, 5 entities over West Bank violence

Canada has imposed sanctions against seven Israeli settlers and five entities for “extremist violence” against Palestinian civilians in the West Bank.

This marks the second time in just over a month that Ottawa has taken such action.

In the latest round of sanctions, individuals and entities were accused of facilitating, supporting, or financially contributing to acts of violence by Israeli extremist settlers against Palestinian civilians and their property.

The targeted Israelis include

Ben Zion Gopstein

Daniella Weiss

Einan Ben-Nir Amram Tanjil

Elisha Yered

Ely Federman

Meir Mordechai Ettinger

Shalom Zicherman

The names of the entities include

Amana

Hilltop Youth

Lehava

Moshe’s Farm

Zvi’s Farm

In a statement on Thursday, June 27, Foreign Minister, Melanie Joly, said, “We remain deeply concerned by extremist settler violence in the West Bank and condemn such acts, not only for the significant impact they have on Palestinian lives, but also for the corrosive impact they have on prospects for lasting peace.”

“We call on authorities to ensure the protection of civilians and hold perpetrators of such violence accountable.”

The sanctions involve a ban on transactions with settlers or their organizations and their entry into Canada.

Since 1967, Israel has occupied the West Bank, a region home to three million Palestinians, with approximately 490,000 Israeli settlers living in illegal communities.

The violence in Gaza escalated significantly before the war broke out on October 7, reaching levels unprecedented in about two decades.